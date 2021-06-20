Old Bexhillians footballers show they can walk the walk

Some of the Old Bexhillians at the Worthing event

Originally designed for over-50s, walking football has developed since 2011 and enables sessions and competitions to be arranged involving squads of over-50s, over-60s, over-65s and over-70s.

Bexhillians’ over-70s took part in their first large event when they travelled to Worthing to take on teams from Brighton, Portsmouth and the hosts in the first Worthing Seniors tournament.

Two teams from Bexhill entered and while no team honours were earned, the experience learnt will only contribute to making their next event hopefully more productive as far as results go.

Old Bexhillians at the 1066 Specials tournament

Rob ‘Raz’ Carey did win the tournament player award voted for by competitors.

Worthing Seniors play at Worthing Leisure Centre on a 3G surface.

Bexhillians’ red and yellow teams took part, with one team sporting their brand new kit based on the England colours from their 1966 World Cup win at Wembley and the others in yellow, the traditional Bexhill strip, from sponsor Harol’s Hog Roast.

The club are able to boast a compliment of 15 over-70s that can play in events with a sprinkling of all ages from 50 to 80 in the ranks.

Carey said: “We are fortunate to have such a following in the town and surroundings and are able to compete in local events and enter individuals for national WF squads. We also enter the national WF team events and as a club engage in a full range of social activities. Covid-19 has of course severely disrupted our plans as it has for many but hopefully matters will improve from now on.”

The club were invited by the 1066 Specials FC to take part in an event at their Bexhill College HQ.

The Specials give people with special needs and disabilities the opportunity to play football with expert coaching.

Formed in 2003 the club were awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

A great day was enjoyed by all and it is hoped more of these events will be held.

The Old Bexhillians were formed in 2015 after sessions started thanks to the work of Age UK South East under the guidance of Charles Sheldon and the late Su Reece and boast more than 50 players, with new enquiries every week. Age UK remain a sponsor, as do SBS Consumables.

The sessions are open to men and women and weekly sessions are in the day and evenings so players of all ages from 50 can be accommodated.

Contact chairman Mick Davies on 07961 008743 or email [email protected]