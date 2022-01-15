Over-50s footballers walk the walk in Bexhill

Wednesday Walkers over-50s football at Bexhill Leisure Centre

Every Wednesday under the auspices of Rother Council’s Rother Active organisation, the Wednesday Walkers get together at the Bexhill Leisure Centre for sessions involving 20 or so players for five-a-side indoor games.

Many are members of the Old Bexhillians Walking Football Club with some Hastings United Walking Football Club members and some who just want to have a relaxing and friendly session.

With no desire to compete in leagues or events – the aforementioned clubs are involved in this – the guys have a lot of fun and plenty of tea and cake afterwards and make it a special morning.

Sessions are kindly run by three fantastic volunteers, Duncan Nolan, Brian Cook and Jon Bayntun.