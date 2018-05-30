Rye store honoured to host Premier League trophy

The Premier League football trophy was in Rye on Saturday.

The coveted trophy, won by Manchester City during the recently-concluded 2017/18 season, was on display at the Jempson’s Rye supermarket from 10am-4pm.

Customers at the store enjoyed photo opportunities with the trophy, the handles of which were draped in light blue and white ribbons to reflect the colours of the current champions.

A Jempson’s spokesman said: “The day went really well and it was an honour to have this prestigious trophy in our Rye supermarket for the day.”

