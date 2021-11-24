Sidley United firsts and seconds win goal-fests

Sidley United man of the match Josh Elliott-Noye

In a match played at The Oval, home of Eastbourne United, Sidley started positively and set up camp in the Rotherfield half, winning a succession of free kicks and corners.

It seemed a matter of time before the Blues opened the scoring but some wayward shooting and some dogged defending denied them.

To compound their frustration, Rotherfield scored with a rare counter-attack on the cusp of half-time through Alan Haugh to leave Sidley shaking their heads as they went into the break.

The second half started in much the same way, with Sidley pushing hard. However on 55 minutes they found themselves two goals down when the referee adjudged a tackle by Peter Featherstone to be a foul inside the penalty area. Luke Beaton stepped up to convert the resulting spot kick.

But Sidley didn't give up though and were rewarded with a goal in the 63rd. minute when, following a goal-mouth scramble, Zac McEniry turned the ball into the net.

And just two minutes later, Sidley equalised when Tyler Capon, in his first appearance for Sidley, knocked in the equaliser.

Well on top now, Sidley hit the front as captain and man of the match, Josh Elliott-Noye scored the third on 80 minutes before Charlie Cornford added a fourth on 85 minutes.

Cornford held off two defenders, before wriggling free to send his shot into the corner of the Rotherfield net.

There was a late scare as a mix-up between goalkeeper and defender allowed Rotherfield to pull one back just before the final whistle but the Blues held on to claim a welcome three points.

Next week it is a local derby as the Blues travel to old rivals Hollington United.

SIDLEY UNITED II

The Sidley United II's got back to winning ways in the ESFL Division One as they come out on top in a goal-fest, winning 5-4 at bottom side Sedlescombe Rangers II.

After last week's cup win, the Blues turned their attention to a side they hit nine past earlier on in the campaign.

But Sidley found themselves a goal down instantly though as a quick move by the home side in the first minute shocked the sleeping Blues.

Sidley settled down and started to find some rhythm; stretching Sedlescombe all over the pitch.

The equaliser came when Alex Williams received the ball and, with a pinpoint pass between the two centre halves, found Ash Elphick who rounded the keeper and slotted into the empty net.

The Sedlescombe goalkeeper made some cracking saves to stop the Blues taking the lead with Marc Ransom going closest.

Sidley eventually took the lead with Elphick beating his man and fizzing a cross into the box to Williams who steered it into the net.

Blues found their third goal of the game before the end of the first half; a driven corner by Sean Baldwin found Elphick unmarked at the back post to head home giving the Blues a two-goal lead going into the second half.

Sedlescombe immediately got back into the game in the second half as their pacy winger found himself one-on-one with Ritchie Gray to score. And they pulled level when a clever back heel across the six-yard box found an unmarked player at the back post to tap into the empty net/

But the Blues went ahead again when Elphick hit a first time volley to play in Williams who steamed into the box smashing it into the bottom right corner.

Blues hit five with a carbon copy of the third goal as another pinpoint corner from Baldwin found Dynamic Scaffolding Man of the Match Elphick, who headed home for his hat-trick.