Updated: Bexhill game on; Common match off

Bexhill United Football Club is looking forward to a big night of cup action tonight (Tuesday).

The Pirates will host AFC Varndeanians in a Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One Challenge Cup quarter-final which is set to go ahead after The Polegrove pitch passed an inspection this morning.

Little Common were due to travel to Storrington in round two of the same competition, but that match has now been postponed after the pitch failed an inspection this afternoon.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “It’s a really big game for the club and there’s a real buzz around the club. Getting through to a semi-final or final would be a really great achievement.

“It’s a cup that we’ve actively looked to do well in and everyone’s really looking forward to it. We don’t get too many home draws in the cups so there’s a real sense of anticipation and excitement surrounding a cup quarter-final.”

Sixth-placed Bexhill are nine positions and 22 points above Varndeanians in the league, and won both league meetings between the clubs.

Little Common celebrate their final goal in last week's 3-0 win at home to Ringmer.

Varndeanians had three players sent-off on their last visit to The Polegrove on December 9 when a late Kevin Barden goal gave Bexhill a 2-1 victory.

“I wouldn’t imagine they will be exactly the same as they were before,” continued Light. “We’re at a stage now where we’re happy with our system and squad, and we don’t really look too much at the opposition.

“Our home form’s really good at the moment. We seem to have won a lot of home games lately and we’re hoping to progress through to the semi-final.”

A victory for Bexhill would set up a semi-final against St Francis Rangers or Oakwood, both of whom are in the bottom seven of the league table.

Bexhill should welcome back Liam Foster, captain Craig McFarlane and Craig Ottley, and they’re hoping the 10-day gap between fixtures will enable Nathan Lopez to recover from the swollen ankle he suffered against Oakwood the weekend before last. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

