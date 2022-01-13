In atrocious conditions it was never likely to be a classic and with standing water across the majority of the pitch the game quickly descended into farce, with many players unable to stay on their feet and those that could barely able to kick the ball further than 20 yards.

Balcombe to their credit handled the conditions the better of the two sides with both goals coming before half time.

Marco Jota opened the scoring from a corner as his free header squirmed under the foot of Koby Asante who was stationed on the far post.

On a brighter day earlier in the season, Hollington United line up for the camera

This sparked an exuberant celebration celebration in front of the home end, much to the annoyance of the one man and his dog in attendance.

David Keane scored a well taken second as he span a stud-less Lewis Finch and curled sumptuously into the top right corner providing the only real moment of quality in the game.

Hollington rallied in the second half with Dale Penn’s introduction and Fabio Pao hit the post, continuing the recent theme of missed sitters, debutant Jamie Crone also had what looked to be a stone wall penalty waived away but it was too little to late for a mudded and bruised Lions side.

Manager Asher Grindle said: “At 9am and 10:15am when the pitch was inspected it was in decent shape; however the weather turned around midday and once the sides had warmed up it was clear the pitch was completely unplayable.

“Sadly common sense didn’t prevail and the afternoon was devoid of enjoyment for anyone that wasn’t paid to be there.

“We tried to play our usual game in a swimming a pool which again demonstrated our naivety. I’m bemused, frustrated and angry all of which of course is confounded by the loss and it’s a game I’d love to have back in different circumstances.