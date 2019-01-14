Westfield net another late winner at Withdean Stadium

Westfield Football Club scored a late winner for the second successive game on Saturday.

Lee Paine’s 89th minute strike gave the Westies a 2-1 victory away to Brighton Electricity in a Southern Combination League Division Two match played at the Withdean Stadium.

Westfield had earlier taken an 11th minute lead when a free kick from the halfway line was deftly touched into the corner of the net by Terry Robinson for his third goal in two games.

The visitors, who were beaten 3-1 in October’s reverse fixture, came under heavy pressure during the remainder of the first half.

Westfield goalkeeper Perry McNamee made five or six terrific saves, while Robinson and Jacob Shelton failed to convert one-on-one opportunities at the other end.

It could’ve been about 4-4 at the break had both sides been sharper in front of goal, but instead it was 1-1.

Brighton equalised five minutes before half time when Alvarn Poza Santamaria chested down a ball into the box before scoring with an overhead kick into the corner of the net.

The second half turned into a real dogfight on a poor pitch which certainly contributed to what Westfield chairman and defender Jack Stapley described as a ‘terrible’ game.

Brighton struck the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box, while at the other end, Robinson was denied by a good save on the break, and Stapley had one effort cleared off the line and headed wide on another occasion.

The decisive moment came when Robinson delivered a lovely ball into the box and Paine came up with a great header at the far post.

Westfield are now 12th in the 15-team division, but are only two points behind Littlehampton United in seventh.

Westfield: McNamee; May, Stapley, Histed, Bell; Harffey (King), Charlton, Higgins, Harley; Robinson, Shelton (Paine).