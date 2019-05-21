Your chance to see Chelsea great in Hastings

All Hastings & District-based Chelsea fans are invited to an evening with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink next Friday (May 31).

The evening, which will be hosted by Chelsea’s charismatic matchday announcer Neil “Spy” Barnett, will take place at Hastings United Sports & Social Club from 7pm.

It will be completely free to attend for anyone who, before Wednesday May 29, has either newly joined or renewed both their True Blue Membership (or season ticket) on the Chelsea website, as well as taking out or renewing their membership of the Hastings & District Chelsea Supporters’ Club (which is £10 for adults and free for juniors under 20).

Also included in the evening will be a free draw for certificated signed shirts and signed balls for everyone who’s either renewed both their memberships or newly joined the club before May 29.

Application forms for supporters’ club memberships can be completed online at www.HastingsChelsea.com/membership and more details can be found in the latest news section of the site.

Club secretary Mark Barfoot can be contacted for more information, if needed, on 07792 322007 or by emailing mark@hastingschelsea.com