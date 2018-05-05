Mid-table is where I’d hope to be, says Bexhill coach

Bexhill coach Hamish Russell says he would be content with a mid-table position as the cricket club prepares to begin its league campaign.

Having lost some experienced players following last summer’s relegation from the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division, 2018 promises to be a transitional year for Bexhill in Division Two.

Matt Peters bowling for Bexhill against Mayfield.

Russell said: “We’re obviously going to try and win every game, but we have to realise we’re playing against teams with more resources than us and it’s difficult for us to compete with clubs like that.

“A mid-table result is about where I would hope us to be. There’s a 10-year development plan and a lot of that revolves around facilities more and bringing through junior cricketers.

“We won’t be held to account on the course of this season, but come the end of August we’ll know where we are.”

Bexhill will begin their league programme tomorrow (Saturday) with a trip to Mayfield, who beat them in a Gray-Nicolls Sussex T20 Cup first round tie at The Polegrove last weekend.

“Both teams now know what to expect from each other, but it will be completely different,” added Russell. “We’ve never been to Mayfield and being away from home might take a bit of pressure off.

“Our target is to put 230 on the board every game and the moment you do that you’ve got something to bowl at. We’ve got batsmen that are capable of doing that.”

Cameron Burgon is set to return and Nick Peters is back following a successful winter in Australia. Bexhill will be without Thomas Naish and Joseph Sarro due to school cricket, plus Benji Hammond, who is away with university commitments, during the early part of the season.

