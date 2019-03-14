Hollington talents shine at leading event

A strong and determined acrobatics team from Hollington Gymnastics Club enjoyed a fantastic experience at Spelthorne’s Acrobatic Cup in Sunbury-on-Thames.

This is always a very tough competition with some of the top partnerships from across Britain competing. Hollington held their heads high with all gymnasts producing some outstanding routines in a very high quality event.

The highlight of the weekend was the bronze medal for Liam Webb and Jolie Nash with their grade three mixed pair. They achieved the same result at grade two last season.

Another superb result came from Charlotte Wynne Pennels and Ashlyn Cotman in the IDP women’s pair. They produced two strong routines in both balance and dynamic to just miss the medals in fourth.

The talented pairs are now looking forward to a trip back to Spelthorne for the National Qualifiers later this month.

Results: Grade 2 women’s group - Keira Pearce, Lucy Legg & Daisy Wright 16th, Phoebe Barham, Francesca Rosati & Lizzy Badrock 17th.

Grade 3 mixed pair - Liam Webb & Jolie Nash 3rd.

Grade 3 women’s group - Keeleigh Tribbeck, Amy Robertson & Maddie Birks 17th.

Grade 4 mixed pair - Jimmy Symes & Roxy Stephens 9th.

Grade 4 women’s pair - Summer Spice & Lexie Spice 15th.

Grade 4 women’s group - Hannah Dine, Cody Robertson & Milly Davis 29th.

IDP women’s pair - Charlotte Wynne Pennels & Ashlyn Cotman 4th.

IDP women’s group - Erin Wiltshire, Olivia Symes & Sienna Spice 7th.

A club spokesman said: “The coaches are super proud of the whole squad who competed over the weekend.

“Many will progress to the National Qualifiers aiming for the top spot. A win here would see them represent the South East region at the NDP Acrobatics Finals in Stoke later in the year.”