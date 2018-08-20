Talented pair help Sussex win national title for first time

Two local bowls talents helped Sussex win a prestigious national competition for the first time ever.

Denise Hodd (Polegrove Ladies) and Staplecross-based Emma Cooper (Worthing Pavilion BC) were part of the Sussex side which clinched the Walker Cup double rink event at Victoria Park, Royal Leamington Spa, yesterday (Sunday).

Having coming through the regional rounds to reach the country’s final four, Sussex defeated Somerset in the morning semi-final and Yorkshire in the afternoon final to claim the title.

Hodd played three to England international Lorraine Kuhler, with Sue Taylor (Eastbourne) lead and England junior Cooper two.

With one rink struggling against Somerset, they had to dig deep and make sure they secured a good win to cover the losing rink, which they did, winning 28-9 while the other rink lost 13-24. Sussex therefore prevailed 41-33 overall.

The final ended in a convincing 52-15 Sussex win. Both rinks played well, with Hodd and Cooper’s rink winning 27-6 and the other winning 25-9.

