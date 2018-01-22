World champion scoops four top awards

World darts champion Rob Cross scooped a remarkable four trophies at the PDC Annual Awards Dinner tonight (Monday).

The St Leonards-based thrower was rewarded for his amazing debut year on the professional circuit during a glittering awards ceremony at The Dorchester in London.

Cross was named as the PDC Best Newcomer, having won four Players Championship events, reached the European Championship final and then claimed World Championship glory after only joining the PDC ProTour at the start of 2017.

He was also voted by his peers as the PDPA Players’ Player of the Year and was a runaway winner in the PDC Fans’ Player of the Year category from an online poll at the PDC’s official website.

Cross’ quartet of awards was completed with the Televised Performance of the Year for his brilliant World Championship semi-final defeat of reigning champion and world number one Michael van Gerwen in a thrilling 11-set clash which went to a sudden-death leg.

“It’s amazing to get four awards,” said Cross. “This time last year I was practising and I knew I had a big year coming up, but I progressed nicely and you couldn’t have scripted it.

“I’ve still got to get used to being world champion, but in my eyes I’m still learning and I feel I can get better.

“To get the Players’ Player of the Year award is unreal and to get this reaction from the fans too is fantastic.”

Cross was also nominated for two other awards - the ProTour Player of the Year, which was won by Peter Wright, and the PDC Player of the Year, which went to van Gerwen.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed Voltage, is already up to number three on the PDC order of merit and will have no ranking points to defend during the whole of 2018.