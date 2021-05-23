Bexhill Bowling Club issues 'try for free' invite

Rother District Council chairman Cllr Brian Drayson at Bexhill BC

Bexhill Bowling Club are inviting you to attend their special free ‘taster’ afternoon on Monday, May 31 (2pm to 4.30pm).

The club said: “Here at Bexhill Bowling Club we believe that everybody should have an opportunity to realise the joy and benefit of playing sport, and there are so many reasons why bowls is ideally placed to unlock these fantastic advantages.

“Playing bowls is very doable. Whatever your physique, bowls is a sport for everybody and it will help improve your fitness levels and mental wellbeing.

“Bowls is not expensive. To get going you don’t need lots of new kit. We put on taster sessions for free. Even when you get the bug, a set of bowls can cost as little as £30, which we have in stock and are immediately available to buy. Compared to most sports, age and gender differences have less of an effect on a game of bowls, so it’s a perfect sport to spend time and enjoy a bit of friendly competition with your family.

“Bowls clubs are sociable places full of people looking to have fun, so bowls is a great way to relax, make new friends and feel part of your local community.

“As part of the Bowls England Big Weekend national initiative, we invite you to join us on Monday, May 31 at 2pm for a free afternoon of bowls.

“Can’t make it? Don’t worry, we will be offering these free taster sessions throughout the summer, on Mondays at 2pm.

“We will provide all the equipment. You just need to wear flat soled shoes.

“We are located at The Polegrove Recreation Ground, Richmond Road, Bexhill on Sea, TN39 3DN.

“Once you’ve registered we’ll find you the right size bowls and you’ll be ready to enjoy a fun afternoon. Talk to us about the many membership offers available for all who sign up on the day.