Happy Hinxman is Sussex club's angling champion

Mark Hinxman with his champion's trophy

The outgoing Captain, Dean Brooker spoke about the difficult season they had experienced because of lockdowns and restrictions and yet they had still been able to fish 16 matches during the year.

Several trophies were fished for throughout the season, but the most coveted award is Champion Angler and for the second season in a row Mark Hinxman took the glory, closely pursued by Philip (Doris) White.

Thanks go to our club President, Peter Richardson for presenting the awards.

One of their annual fixtures includes a charity match in the memory of one of their members, Rocky Colvin, and they raised £300 for the Sarah Lee Trust.

Nick Marshall scraping home to win Rocky’s Rose bowl.

They will have lost about three months of our season this year because of Covid restrictions and so their new season is not restarting until June 19, but they still hope to fish 14 matches by the end of the year.

The club have been in action for more than 40 years and provide not only the opportunity to enjoy the fantastic countryside that we are surrounded by, but also the chance to fish all the local rivers, lakes, canals and commercial sites.

Many friendships have been formed and their main aim is to enjoy the sport.