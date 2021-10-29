Hastings ace Skelton shines on England debut

Ross Skelton and his England squad-mates

The HY Runners member shone on his debut for his country, which came last Sunday.

Skelton was in scintillating form as he claimed sixth place and was first English athlete home in a Home Countries 10k international road race around the streets of Leeds, aka the Leeds Abbey Dash.

Competing were the Midlands, Wales, Northern Ireland and England.

Ross Skelton

Skelton produced a near perfect run in wet and windy conditions to cross the line in 29:21, just three seconds off his previous best 10k time.

It was quite a feat off the back of a spell of intense marathon training which contained no speed work.

It has been a hectic few weeks for Skelton that has included the Antrim half marathon, the London Marathon and now his first England vest.

The future looks rosy for him, but for now he’ll take a short and well earned rest from running before flying out to the United States to a training camp in Arizona.Then it will be on to Spain for more training.

HY Runners head coach and Skelton’s dad, Terry, spoke of his pride at his son’a schievements.

“Obviously Ross is my son and I’m going to be biased, but he produced an excellent display of 10k running in Leeds,” said Skelton senior.