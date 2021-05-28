Hastings athletes take to roads, hills, trails and more

Paul Matthews at the Cranbrook Sprint Tri

The Peasmarsh five and 10-mile road race, hosted by race organisers Nice Work, is an undulating run around a rural setting of Peasmarsh.

There is no time for easing your way into the race as the first mile is a demanding 130ft elevation.

HY’s Jake Coleman finished second to gain a silver medal in an impressive time of 34min 35sec and described the course as ‘extremely challenging, but great fun’. He said: “I was certain 34 minutes wasn’t very quick, but the hills are a leveller and on courses like Peasmarsh it isn’t necessarily about times, but more about placement and I’m delighted to come home second.”

Jack Coleman and Terry Regan at the Peasmarsh five mile race

Clubmate Terry Regan completed the five-mile challenge in 36.14 for sixth place.

In her debut for HY Runners Anne Jessie did the 10-mile race in 1:34:12. She said: “It was a brutal hilly few miles to start! It was my first competitive run since having my son two years ago and I absolutely loved it and I cant wait to go again!”

On the same day Lisa Buchanan took to the hills and mud to compete in the Kent Trail half marathon. It was more of a slide around in mud than a run, not for the faint-hearted.

Lisa ran with sister Maria Smith from Hailsham Harriers and said: “It was definitely no PB but lots of mud, hills, laughs and a couple of falls and it was lovely to run and slide with my sister.”

Anne Jessie took on the 10 mile event at Peasmarsh

Paul Matthews took on the challenge of the Cranbrook Sprint Tri, starting from the Weald Sports Centre. It comprised a 300m pool swim, a 20k bike ride and a 5km run.

Matthews was delighted with 20th place overall and fourth in his category with a huge PB of 1:10:29 .

He said “I absolutely loved doing this triathlon sprint.

“It was my 1st one in 18 months but this is my favoured discipline and it was great to do so well. To get a seven-minute PB was awesome and I’d like to thank my coach Terry Skelton for all his hard work in getting me fit and my wife Louise for ‘supporting me.