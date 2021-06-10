Hastings club's first youth athletics league match is a big hit

Action from the YDL match

There were lots of strong individual performances but also great teamwork on display which is what this match is all about; good sportsmanship, bonding and enjoyment.

Hasting, as ever, shone in the track events; Lily Clements was joint first in the 75m, there was a clear first place for Rae Le Fay in the 800m (2.24m) and a notably strong and steady run from Amy Hunneman in the 1200m.

Hastings AC don’t just focus on running, they offer lots of opportunities to experience field training and events too.

The Hastings club's team at the YDL meeting

This showed as Euan Hosea was first in the shot put (7.21) and discus (16.97). Maylie Cunningham placed first in the javelin and Reus Brown battled it out to come second in his first high jump event with 1.45m.

Everyone displayed a great ‘can-do’ spirit with athletes jumping into events they’d never even tried before, and even ending up with a mixed relay group to try to score points for the club, but the overall winners on points were Brighton, with Hastings coming in third.

The next YDL match is on July 17 in Lewes, so the message from HAC is: Bring your young athletes down to the track and let’s get the points to get Hastings to the top of that leaderboard.

The Sussex Veterans Track & Field League has returned, with Hastings Athletic Club members again proving age is just a number by fielding a strong team.

Despite ominous skies, the rain held off – but there was quite a strong wind at the Eastbourne track.

The evening began with the 2k race walk which saw Frances Burnham make her debut.

Mary Sanderson ran a fantastic 400m taking the win and did the triple jump and 1500m.

Steve Baldock won his 400m by an impressive margin. The evening ended with an exciting 4x100m relay. The league is open to athletes 35 years and over and is suitable for all abilities.

HAC member Jeff Pyrah was second in the High Elms trail 10k.