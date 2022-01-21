Hastings Runners eyeing East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League prizes

Will Withecombe in action at Warren Hill

A superb run by Hastings Runners’ Will Withecombe saw him finish just 13 seconds behind the winner in an excellent time of 28.02, while veterans Darren Barzee and Martin Noakes claimed top 40 placings in 32.05 and 32.07 respectively.

They were followed in by Kevin Blowers 35.15, Neil Jeffries 35.35, Claire Thomas 36.19, Simon Trevena 38.44, Susan Rae 39.48, Jane Coles 40.40, Manami Cheves 41.22, Paul Hope 43.27, Ruth Spiller 43.40, Jo Nevett 43.40, David Bratby 43.54, Piers Brunning 46.58, Trish Audis 48.12, Shana Burchett 49.26, Krista Barzee 49.29, Sarah Marzaioli 49.43, Yockie Richardson 50.36, Christine Sanderson 51.54, Jo Edwards 58.08.

Fielding 22 runners, Hastings Runners finished a creditable eighth out of 17 teams participating. With four races completed out of the series of six, the club look set to claim their fair share of age category awards.

David Bratby makes progress at Warren Hill