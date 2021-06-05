Hastings Runners start club championships in speedy style

Hastings Runners at Rye

It was run over a very hilly course along the leafy lanes of Beckley and Peasmarsh. They were led home in fine style by star veteran runner Darren Barzee, who clocked a very impressive 65.16 to finish seventh out of a field of 164 runners.

Starting out from Jempsons in Peasmarsh, the runners were sent off in wave intervals every few minutes in line with current Covid precautions.

The race was excellently organised by Nice Work.

There were age category wins for Barzee (MV50), Neil Jeffries (MV60) and the evergreen Yockie Richardson (FV75).

Meanwhile in the five-mile event which attracted a field of 65 runners, congratulations went to new club member Will Withecombe who scored a comfortable race win by 45 seconds in a time of 33.46.

Claire Thomas was the second female finisher in 37.53 and Sharon Wadham won the FV50 category.

Ten-mile results: Darren Barzee 65.16; Kieran Price 69.11; Kevin Blowers 72.43; Ben Park 73.08; Neil Jeffries 75.22; Simon Linklater 75.31; Simon Weatherley 87.10; Jon Smalldon 1.30.05; Stephen Slater 1.30.09; Marie Appleton 1.40.02; Sarah Marzaioli 1.45.18; Louise Cavill 1.46.06; Michelle Krombholz 1.46.07; Krista Barzee 1.46.08; Tracey Ratnarajah 1.48.27; Terry Kitson 1.48.34; Yockie Richardson 1.50.33