Hastings sailors have busiest week.. Bexhill wait for weather to perk up

hastings sailing Stuart Labbett and Chris Bennett in close contention in the SAIL Series (Photo by Philip Blurton)

Courses were also taking place for new powerboat crew and assistant race officers.

Competitiveness within the novice racers Saturday Afternoon Improvers Link (SAIL) Series has increased as those new to sailing learn how to race and build confidence to push their boats harder.

Stuart Labbett in a Laser continues to lead the series but those chasing him are now much closer on his heels.

The first race went on Saturday went to Dan Brittain (Vision) and the third to Chris Bennett (Laser); only in the second did Labbett manage to stay ahead to the end which was just enough to give him a half point overall lead in the series.

Ten boats entered the Midsummer Handicap on Sunday.

Winds were force two to three from the south-west, decreasing to a second Sunday of frustratingly light airs by the final race.

Richard and Sue Morley in a Buzz made it look easy, winning all three races and the competition overall.

The closer racing was for second and third places. Hugh Ashford (Laser) sailed well in the first race but retired after a course error which allowed Mat Windley (Laser) to move up to second place.

In the next race Ashford sailed the correct course to claim his second and in the third race Said Toubi, who shows a finesse in light airs, was second.

Results overall meant that Richard and Sue Morley (Buzz) were first, Said Toubi (Laser) second and Mat Windley (Laser) third.

Yet again the varied June weather affected wind strengths and direction at Bexhill Sailing Club.

Rain has also intervened so small fleets contested the racing which was just about possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday brought a force three going on four at times which was handled well be Simon North on his Sprint Cat, beating Ben Cole (Dart) to the line.

Tony Witham showed his consistency in the Supernova ahead of a chasing Dan Harwood (Laser).

The Palmers exercised all the sails on the Miracle leaving the Comet of Malcolm Brookes in their tracks.

The Early Worm on Sunday saw a Vortex use the light wind effectively, directed by Tim Murray.

He was followed by the Laser Tadial of Paul Libreri and full-sail Laser of Keith Walters, in the fast fleet.

Fi Brown claimed the win from Rachel Wynn, both sailing Comets, echoing the celestial action of Brookes the previous day.

Tonight the BSC clubhouse hosts a social and there’s sail training, free sailing and racing on Saturday and Sunday… subject as ever to the weather.