Heart and Sole runners on glory trail in Kent

Heart & Sole runners at the Kent Trail Half Marathon

Six members of the team took on the tough, muddy terrain of Eridge Park in very wet weather.

Aimee Whatford, who completed the course in 3.11:08 said: “Never ending hills, deep puddles and thick sticky mud, this course pushed me to my absolute limit. Not for the faint hearted but so so rewarding to cross that finish line.”

Mud and rain are not new to most of the team who regularly train at the country park all year round and they embraced the tough conditions.

Heart & Sole at the Kent Trail Half Marathon

Darren Collins, who ran the course in 2.21:38, pushed hard from the halfway point from to move to 95th overall. Jo Lambourne and Dan Hall came in at 2.35:30 followed by Kevin Wilkes 2.42:32 and Tracy Watts 3.11:07.

If you are interested in starting running or improving, Heart & Sole have a session for you. Check out their Facebook page for details on each session. Alternatively contact Jo on 07568 373870. First session free.

Pictured below are Kevin Wilkes, Aimee Whatford, Darren Collins and Tracy Watts)

* After days of rain and wind the skies cleared for the Cranbrook Sprint Triathlon held at The Weald Sports Centre.

Heart & Sole runners at the Kent Trail Half Marathon