Hermione improving fast on the waves at Hastings

SAIL Series leader, Hermione Allsopp, looking comfortable at the helm. Photo courtesy of Philip Blurton

Hermione Allsopp is the new leader in the Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club Saturday Afternoon Improvers Link (SAIL) Series.

Grey skies, light rain and a heavy swell did not make for inviting conditions but for the three novice sailors who did venture out, they were rewarded with a steady force three breeze from the south-west, and close racing.

Each of the sailors had their turn at victory; Teresa Farrer won the first race, Allsopp the second and Daniel Brittain the third.

Results across the series mean that Hermione leads overall with two more Saturdays of competition to come.

On Sunday, the club held its one-day Nautilus Handicap event for boats of all classes.

Grey skies again greeted the sailors who took part but this time the sun soon broke through.

Blue skies and a steady force three southwesterly, backing southerly, made for sparkling conditions that allowed the completion of three races back to back and left competitors tired but satisfied.

The fleet comprised six Lasers, three Dart 16 catamarans and a Tasar.

Philip and Margaret Blurton (Tasar) had line honours in all three races but were unsure if they’d won until handicap ratings were applied.

They knew they had to come in ahead of the other boats but had they done enough? The results, with handicaps applied, revealed a win in each race for the Blurtons, though margins were close.