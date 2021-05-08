Lasers defy conditions at Hastings - Bexhill crews eager to get out

Matt Wiseman (left), overall winner, and Lily Share in action from Hastings and St Leonards SC

With main events cancelled, only a handful of Laser sailors managed to get out for some impromptu racing on Sunday afternoon.

The course was two legs, upwind downwind, between the council buoys now in place for the summer. Racing was close for those at the front with a matter of seconds often the only difference between first and third place.

Across five short races, Matt Wiseman and Sergio Velluti were usually best placed; Wiseman achieving two firsts and Velluti one but with a pair of seconds.

Bexhill SC sailors on the water

Eric Petersen also took a first in one race, and less experienced sailors Chris Gill and Lily Share, were first and second respectively in the final race.

Matt Wiseman was overall winner, one point ahead of Velluti, who was one point ahead of Petersen in third. At times it looked as if Velluti would win outright but touching the windward mark in two races required penalty turns that lost him crucial seconds. Wiseman had avoided these errors to earn victory.

BEXHILL SAIING CLUB

Fair and consistent winds saw 20-plus Bexhill Sailing Club boats on the water last weekend, while the strengthening breeze on Monday gave the sailors a rest.

All fleets were represented in the May Short Series of races.

Results: Slow Fleet- Race 1-Richard Eagleton[Europe],Neil Smith [Europe] , Bea Frost and crew [Miracle]; Race 2-Bea Frost [Miracle],Richard Eagleton and Neil Smith[Europes]; Race 3-Richard Eagleton , Neil Smith, Lee Robert’s [Europes]; Race 4-Richard Eagleton, Neil Smith[Europes] Malcolm Brooks [Comet].

Fast Fleet- Race 1-Alistair Hodge [Laser],Bob Palmer, Chris Burchell [Radials; 2 Bob Palmer[Radial],Alistair Hodge[Laser],Chris Burchell [Radial], 3-and 4-Alistair Hodge [Laser], Tony Witham [Supernova],Dan Harwood [Laser]

Assymetric- Race 1-Rob Shoesmith, and son[RS400],Butch Robert’s and Tim Murray[Laser4000], 2-Butch Robert’s, and Tim Murray[Laser4000], Rob Shoesmith and son [RS400], 3-PMiller and A Pullen[RS400], Butch Robert’s +[Laser4000],4-P Miller and A Pullen[RS400]

Catamarans- Race 3-Flo Wright[Dart],Tony Lane [Dart], Simon North; 4-Tony Lane, Simon North, Flo Wright.

The racing was particularly close as a result of the short course with very interesting start lines close to the shore, which packed the boats together, initially heading westwards parallel to the beach before beating up to the mark out at sea.

Among the racing there was a Scorpion, sailed by Mike and the Adams family, reminding him of his national championship days.