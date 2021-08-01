Muay Thai expert Harrson's a hit at Hastings

HKA members at the Muay Thai seminar

Hastings Kickboxing Academy held its first Muay Thai seminar, hosted by Liam Harrison.

The Hitman Harrison is one of the top English fighters in Muay Thai and kickboxing, winning numerous world champion titles throughout his career.

The seminar was a huge success, with Liam passing on his knowledge and skills.

Future events and seminars held at Hastings Kickboxing Academy will be advertised on their Facebook page.