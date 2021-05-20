Top times keep on coming for Hastings athletes

Alfie Johnstone, Oliver Carey, William Carey and Carl Adams at the Ardingly 5k

The 5k and 10k series at Ardingly is contested by top runners from around the south east and beyond.

Gary Foster finished in an incredible 15.35 in the 5k, tenth senior male and 20th overall in a race won by Ed Bovington in 14.38.

Foster said: “I’ve had an ongoing foot injury which has hampered my progress and training over the past few months.

“I’ve been doing a lot of cycling to keep me turning over and am now back to running comfortably. I’ll take 40 seconds of that time in the next six months.”

Other HY Runners at the event recorded PBs.

They were Jonah Davies 15.53; William Carey 16.23; Ben McAllion 16.23; David Ervine 16.23; Carl Adams 16.43; Oliver Carey 16.48; Alfie Johnstone 18.36 and Terry Puxty 18.58.

Head coach Terry Skelton said: “The runners are putting in the effort and running constantly and consistently and managing themselves extremely well.

“It’s inevitable that if they continue to do this then the PBs will come. It really is as simple as that. Well done to all our runners – it was another great event for us.”

On Sunday, HY Runners took part in the Betteshanger five and ten-mile event in Kent run by Nice Work.

Tony Suckling, Andy Mullen and Gavin Oakley are new to HY and in only their second event they did the five-miler and did themselves proud.

Carl Adams ran in the ten-mile event in a PB time of 59.13 in his second race of the week.

Skelton said of the team at Betteshanger: “Carl Adams and Gavin Oakley have set up an organisation called Primal Roots where they help people who have been down on their luck to improve they’re lives through sport and we as a club welcome them with open arms. Tony and Andy are active members of Primal Roots and are now running for us at HY.

“Carl Adams is going from strength to strength. This was his second race in a week achieving PBs in both a 5k and ten-mile event. He genuinely is getting quicker every time he runs and has been running for just two years and at 47 is an inspiration to all our members.