Track training paying off for HY Runners

Andy and Terry at Woodchurch

HY Runners were in fine form at the Woodchurch five-mile road race.

Andy Edmonds, off of the back of a 17:06 PB at the Hastings parkrun, came second in 29:12 while Terry Puxty was third in 31:38.

Edmonds said: “I feel great and the times are getting quicker and quicker.

Tom and Sam after the Beachy Head race

“Thanks to the boss Terry Skelton for all of the training sessions ... the hard work on the roads and track is paying off.”

HY member Adam Clarke tore up the streets of Valencia in Spain to win their half marathon in an incredible 62:58.

Clarke was recently a pacer for the lead group at the London Marathon and regularly trains with elite HY member Ross Skelton.

Tom Brampton and Sam Brown both ran the demanding Beachy Head 10k on Sunday. Sam came 10th in 43:47 and Tom 28th in 48:40.

Tom said: “It was a lovely morning for running and was a very pleasant run apart from running up those hills!”

Dain Jenson and Fiona Buxton of Kileys Karpets, who have invested in the club and spearheaded the clubs ‘kids run free’ campaign’ took on the Beachy Head Marathon.

They crossed the line together in a commendable time of 5:29:31.

Head coach Terry Skelton said all HY Runners involved in action at the weeknd had shone.