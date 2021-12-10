Hastings and Bexhill serve up treat against Old Williamsonians

Hastings and Bexhill on the front foot against Old Williamsonians / Picture: Yellow Rose Photography

Coach Steve McManus welcomed back Calvin Crosby-Clark into the second row after an injury lay off.

From kick-off Old Williamsonians dominated. The home defence was under pressure and the visitors turned the pressure into points with a try from a strong scrum 5m out. An excellent kick into a stiff breeze gave OWs a seven-point lead.

Going behind was the wake up call the Hastings forwards needed and they totally controlled the play and overran the Williamsonians defence.

Hastings and Bexhill v Old Williamsonians action / Picture: Yellow Rose Photography

The Hastings account was opened with a good try out on the left from Quinn McManus. Skipper Bruce Steadman put H&B into the lead with a penalty.

Frazer McManus extended the lead with a typical No8 try from the base of the scrum and Steadman coverted with a beautiful kick from way out.The first half finished with another try from the forwards making the score at half-time 20-7.

Assistant coach Dave Hirst brought on Archie Ridpath and Chris Pillow.

Full back Harry Walker gave a man of the match display in the second half. He scored two fantastic tries and made several magnificent tackles. His first try was a result of good following-up behind a great break from wing forward Ben Bailey. Walker scooped up the ball to crash over for the bonus score.

The U13s take on Haywards Heath / Picture: Yellow Rose Photography

Old Williamsonians hit back hard at the Hastings defence. Their winger was unfairly tackled by Louis Sealy, who was given a yellow card, and OWs were awarded a penalty try. The Hastings defence held on for ten minutes without conceding any more points. Max Mowbray replaced Bailey.

Walker produced the moment of the day; a mazy, zig zagging run from the 10m line left the OWs backs floundering and he crossed the line under the posts for Surridge to convert.

This was a great victory over the team above them in the league to close the gap at the top. It makes this week’s game at Faversham all the more important.

Hastings & Bexhill U13 5 Haywards Heath 25

The top two U13 teams in Sussex met on Sunday.

Hastings and Bexhill were missing some players but fielded a strong team including debutant Harley Willans.

Heath’s kick-off was fielded by Rupert Sheppard who set off on one of his trademark counter-attacking runs. Heath won the ruck and worked their way effectively down the pitch as H&B gave away a series of penalties.

After a lengthy delay for an injury to a Heath player, the inevitable try came for Heath as their centre ran through a gap in the defence.

Ben Coulson and Will Roberts had to go off with injuries. Heath capitalised by scoring two more tries.

After an impassioned half-time talk by coach Roger Roberts, H & B started the second half stronger, winning far more of the rucks and adapting to a more attritional style.

Willans went on a run into space left by the forwards and was stopped just short.

Alex Usher went on a barrelling run and Toby Fielder had a try disallowed. Sheppard tackled a Heath player, picked up the dropped ball and ran in for a try.

Heath added two more tries to make sure of victory.

H&B RFC are looking for new players from five to adult ages. See hastingsrugby.org or email [email protected]