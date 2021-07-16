UK Dementia to benefit from Bexhill's big day of tennis

A day of tennis fun is planned in Bexhill

Will Mansbridge is organising/hosting a tennis-a-thon to support UK Dementia at Egerton Park from 9am to 7pm.

It is part of a nationwide event and Will’s parents Guy and Simona will be assisting.

The Rother District Council chairman plans on attending and some of Will’s teachers and school leaders from St Richard’s Catholic College in Bexhill also plan on participating.

Will is asking for a £5 donation for anyone to play a scheduled 30-minute game.

For those who can’t find a partner and want to come alone, there will be other people they can play alongside.

The fundraising event coincides with the volunteering section for Will’s Duke of Edinburgh bronze award.

But the real focus of the day will be on the Dementia UK charity in support of the great work it does with those affected by the condition and their families.