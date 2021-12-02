Christmas classic The Snowman gets Hastings screening

The Snowman

Spokesman Fraser Ward said: “The screening will be accompanied by live orchestra Orpheus Sinfonia performing Howard Blake’s renowned score live on stage.

“The Snowman, created and illustrated by Raymond Briggs, is an iconic picture book first published in 1978 which captures the wonder and innocence of childhood. The timeless tale tells a story of imagination and friendship, as well as love and loss.

“The BAFTA-winning film is a cinematic gem which has charmed generations of audiences for nearly 40 years.

“Preceding the screening is an interactive introduction where the orchestra will play an array of Christmas songs, followed by an opportunity to meet a special snowy guest.

“It’s hard to find anything more Christmassy than The Snowman and this promises to be an immersive, charming experience for the whole family.”