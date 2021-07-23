Eastbourne Bandstand concerts celebrate start of summer holidays

Afternoon fun - Credit Visit Eastbourne

Emily Barnes, tourism business engagement officer, said: “It’s party time on Tuesday 27 July with the return of the Kids Disco Party Nights! Featuring music from the charts plus much-loved family favourites courtesy of DJ Oli and DJ Jay, kids can dance the night away as they celebrate the much anticipated start of their well-deserved summer holidays.

“The definitive tribute to R.E.M, Stipe will take to the stage on Thursday 30 July! Complete with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the alternative rock band to ensure that each show delivers an authentic experience, this full band tribute has toured both the UK and Europe and have even been acclaimed as “awesome” by Michael Stipe of R.E.M!

“Bringing the energy on Friday 31 July, The Little Mix Experience promises the ultimate girls night out with their must see tribute to Little Mix. Fans of the X Factor winners can expect to hear all of their greatest hits, including the UK No 1. hit singles ‘Black Magic’, ‘Wings’ and ‘Shout Out to My Ex’.

“A Diamond Experience will be celebrating the life and work of musical legend Neil Diamond on Saturday 31 July. Described as “one of the world’s finest vocal tributes to Neil Diamond”, even the most dedicated fans will struggle to tell the difference between the vocals of singer and guitarist Bob Drury and Neil Diamond himself.

“Eastbourne Bandstand is opening its stage to local talent for the first time with their Open Stage Nights this August! Kickstarting on Monday 2 August with shows each Monday throughout the month, audiences can enjoy an evening of live music with free entry while supporting some of the town’s rising stars!

“Entry to Open Stage Nights is free and Kids Disco Party Night tickets cost just £4 for adults in advance (child £5) with doors open at 7pm for a 7:30pm performance.

“Tribute and Central Band tickets cost £8.95 for adult in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at 7pm and 7:30pm respectively for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10% off most ticket prices.

“For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, the Seafront Office, Visitor Services Centre or telephone 01323 410611.”

What’s On at the Bandstand 25 July – 2 August

Traditional Afternoon Concert

Sunday 25 July & Sunday 1 August 3pm (doors open 2:30pm)

Tickets £3.50 in advance (child £2)

***

The Big Band and Swing Sound

Monday 26 July 8pm (doors open 7:30pm)

With Brighton Big Band

Tickets £5 in advance (child £2.50)

***

Kids Disco Party Night

Tuesday 27 July 7:30pm (doors open 7pm)

With DJ Oli and DJ Jay

Tickets £4 in advance (child £5)

***

1812 Fireworks and Proms Concert

Wednesday 28 July 8pm (doors open 7:30pm)

Tickets £7.95 in advance (child £3.75)

***

R.E.M Tribute Show

Thursday 29 July 8pm (doors open 7pm)

With The Stipe Band

Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95)

***

Little Mix Tribute Show

Friday 30 July 8pm (doors open 7pm)

With The Little Mix Experience

Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95)

***

Neil Diamond Tribute Show

Saturday 31 July 8pm (doors open 7pm)

With A Diamond Experience

Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95)

***

An Evening with the Central Band

Sunday 1 August 8pm (doors open 7:30pm)

With the Central Band of the Royal British Legion

Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95)

***

Open Stage Night

Monday 2 August 8pm (doors open 7pm)

With a showcase of local musicians