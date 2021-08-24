Eastbourne to host Music for Rooftops

Music for Rooftops

As dusk falls at the end of a long late-summer Saturday, the air will be filled with never-before-heard melodies from Eastbourne-based composer Clive Whitburn and performed by internationally acclaimed Onyx Brass.

A spokesman said: “This will be a world premiere of a specially written piece of music to be performed outdoors. Audiences can enjoy an extraordinary piece of music written for extraordinary times.

“Now in its 29th anniversary year, Onyx Brass continues to be the leading light in establishing the brass quintet as a medium for serious chamber music, presenting it in the entertaining and articulate style that has become the group’s trademark.

“Onyx are regularly featured on BBC Radio 3 and have commissioned and performed the world premieres of well over 100 new works, with this piece sure to be a highlight.

“Clive Whitburn has worked on this concept and is excited to be presenting it to his home town in this unique, never-before-attempted experience. The piece is site specific, with the brass quintet performing high above the audience with additional trumpets on roof of the Welcome Building and Congress Theatre. The sound will ricochet and swirl majestically above the audience. The performance will also feature a live large screen projection by artist Cliff Crawford who is currently working on a visual interpretation of Clive Whitburn’s music in his virtual reality crafting studio. This musical event will challenge, excite, inspire and enthral, an expression of hope.”