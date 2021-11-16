Elf – The Christmas Spectacular heads to Eastbourne
Elf – The Christmas Spectacular will be getting audiences all festive at Congress Theatre, Eastbourne from Thursday, November 18-Sunday, November 21.
Tam Ryan is Buddy the Elf heading a cast of 20 in a stage show inspired by the festive family favourite movie.
Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Elf is always voted one of the best family films of all time. This spectacular stage version, also based on the hit Broadway and West End show, will bring some much-needed pre-Christmas cheer to theatres this autumn with a sleigh full of laughs and spectacle. The heart-warming tale of Buddy the Elf leaving Santa at the North Pole to seek his real father in New York is a classic. This spectacular production features a book written by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers and Hairspray) and an original score of great songs by Matt Sklar and Chad Begulin. This version will recreate the staging of the acclaimed arena spectacular tour.”
Producer Jon Conway said the show was playing “only theatres with large stages big enough to recreate the amazing visual effects we created for the supersized Elf arena show, with an amazing flying sleigh over the audience, 20-feet high growing candy canes, a giant LED screen with Pixar style animated backgrounds and aerial stunts.”
Tam, who plays Buddy, said: “We create a marvellous atmosphere with a full-blown musical spectacular and a principal cast of 20 performers who featured in the arena tours for the last two years.”