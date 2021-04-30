Free online streams of some of Glyndebourne’s best-loved productions

Glyndebourne

Spokeswoman Kate Harvey said: “Glyndebourne Open House first launched in May 2020 as a virtual festival following the cancellation of last year’s Glyndebourne Festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 850,000 people tuned in across the summer, with many choosing to recreate the Glyndebourne Festival experience at home by dressing up and enjoying a picnic while they watched.

“This year’s Open House season comprises four operas by composers whose works appear at the 2021 Glyndebourne Festival, which has been adapted to allow for social distancing this summer with a 50 per cent reduction in audience size.

“Glyndebourne is also collaborating with Marquee TV to stream four events from the Festival’s concert series featuring Glyndebourne’s resident orchestras, the Orchestra of the Age of the Enlightenment and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. Digital season passes for all four concerts will be available to purchase for £50 from marquee.tv from May 20.”

Stephen Langridge, artistic director of Glyndebourne, said: “We’re delighted that the Glyndebourne Festival is back this summer, but with capacity initially capped at 50 per cent we knew that many people might not get the chance to visit us in person and wanted to ensure they could still feel part of the season.

“Last year’s Open House broadcasts were hugely popular so we’re delighted to be offering more free online operas, and hope that people will once again take the opportunity to create their own Festival experience at home.

“Alongside that, our collaboration with Marquee TV is a chance to experience this summer’s concert series, in which some of the greatest symphonies ever written will be heard on the Glyndebourne stage for the first time, from the comfort of your living room.’

2021 Glyndebourne Open House broadcasts

May 23 to June 6– The Cunning Little Vixen

Melly Still's production of Janáček’s enchanting opera was recorded live at the 2012 Glyndebourne Festival. Vladimir Jurowski conducts the London Philharmonic Orchestra and a cast that includes Lucy Crowe in the title role.

June 13 to June 27– Il barbiere di Siviglia

Embracing the opera’s commedia dell’arte origins, Annabel Arden’s lively production is suffused with Spanish colour and warmth, with just a hint of the surreal. Enrique Mazzola conducts an all-star cast including Danielle de Niese, Alessandro Corbelli and Björn Bürger. Captured live at Glyndebourne Festival 2016.

July 4 to July 18– La clemenza di Tito

Loosely based on the life of the Roman Emperor Titus, La clemenza di Tito delivers all of the sublime musical beauty and heart-tugging humanity we expect of Mozart. Recorded live at the 2017 Glyndebourne Festival, this production by director Claus Guth is conducted by Glyndebourne’s Music Director Robin Ticciati.

August 1 to August 29– La traviata

With its world-famous arias, La traviata is the perfect introduction to Glyndebourne. Russian soprano Venera Gimadieva portrays the iconic role of Violetta, alongside American tenor Michael Fabiano as Alfredo. Tom Cairns’s opulent production was captured live at Glyndebourne Festival 2014 and is conducted by Sir Mark Elder.

Glyndebourne Open House broadcasts will be available to watch on the Glyndebourne website and YouTube channel. Visit glyndebourne.com/on-screen or youtube.com/glyndebourne