Hastings Philharmonic Choir is promising “uplifting music in a glorious setting” when they return to the concert platform at Christ Church, Silchester Road, St Leonards on Sea on Saturday, November 6 at 7pm
Choir chairman John Rycroft said: “As Hastings Philharmonic Choir returns to regular singing, join us for an enthralling programme of choral classics, old and new – Mozart’s Requiem, composed right at the end of his all-too-short life, and Lauridsen’s sublime Lux Aeterna, plus Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 to complete the evening’s programme.
“The choir will be joined by soloists Celena Bridge soprano, Maya Colwell mezzo-soprano, Ethan Joseph tenor, Duncan Sandilands bass and members of Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra. The conductor is Marcio da Silva. ”
Since the beginning of September, working in collaboration with both the clergy and wardens of Christ Church, the choir has been able to rehearse again.
John said: “We are grateful to Bishop Peter and the Wardens for allowing us to rehearse and perform in the wonderful setting of Christ Church. Last Spring many of our members decided to self-isolate and they have continued to do so throughout the start of this season too, meaning that our performing numbers are down. Having said that, with the launch of our new website during the last year, we have attracted new members and I am pleased that most of them will be singing with us this in this most wonderful of settings. Praise should also be given to our conductor and musical director, Marcio da Silva, who has added much to the reputation of the choir. His energy and vision have been key factors in the choir’s successes in recent years.”
Tickets via the website www.hastingsphilchoir.org.uk or 01424 437554.