New East Sussex jazz festival ready to open

Summer Jazz in the Vineyard will bring the music of legends Nat King Cole and Chet Baker in two shows featured in the London Jazz Festival.

The venue is the Off the Line Vineyard in Hellingly.

The festival also includes wine-tasting, vineyard walks through the natural woodland, pasture and ponds, a children’s gym and a Salehurst Halt food van serving local and seasonal produce.

Seaford-based jazz musician and festival organiser Neal Richardson said: “After a year of isolation we can’t wait to bring people together for a fabulous summer weekend of live music in the gorgeous grounds of the vineyard.

“It’s great to be working with fantastic local businesses to create an exciting event to celebrate summer and enjoy jazz together.’

Pianist/singer Neal Richardson’s show Not King Cole is on Saturday, July 10.

Completing the weekend, trumpeter/singer Sue Richardson’s Chet Baker Too Cool is on Sunday, July 11.

Kristina Studzinski, from Off the Line Vineyard, is backing the event enthusiastically.

“We’re delighted to be able to welcome people back to our vineyard and grounds and of course serve up our wonderful local wines.

“Jazz and wine is a perfect combination, and our lovely vineyard is the perfect setting.

“Off the Line specialises in rosé wines, all of which will be available to sample, taste and purchase at the festival.

“It sits alongside the Old Cuckoo Line, an old railway connection between Polegate and Edridge, and festival comers are encouraged to arrive by bike or foot along it as an environmentally friendly option.”