O’Connell & Love play St Leonards

O’Connell & Love

They play The Piper on Saturday, December 11 at 8pm.

Larry Love, of south London outlaws Alabama 3, is an Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter, best known for Woke Up This Morning, theme song of The Sopranos and its film prequel, The Many Saints Of Newark, released in September 2021.

In O’Connell & Love, Alabama 3 singer Larry and songwriting partner Brendan O’Connell team up again. Larry and Brendan first collaborated on Alabama 3’s debut album Exile On Coldharbour Lane (1997, One Little Indian). Their first album together was Ghost Flight (2006, One Little Indian), released under the name Robert Love.

Their first release as O’Connell & Love was Minesweeping (2015, Mountmellick Music), an eclectic box of songs that was well received by fans and critics alike.

Over the past six years, O’Connell & Love have continued to hone their song-writing skills and have taken their time in crafting 12 new tracks. They say they could not be prouder to release Will You Be There? showcasing the extent to which they have developed as a song-writing duo.

Larry said: “We were determined to spend the time these songs needed. As with Minesweeping, this album has taken a long time because we needed to step away, give it some time then come back to these tracks. In some ways lockdown and the pandemic helped with this as we were originally intending to release the album in summer 2020.

“We have smashed it all up and rebuilt it multiple times and feel it’s much better for this reworking.”