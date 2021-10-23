Rising punk stars take in Hastings White Rock for first time
Riskee and the Ridicule play Hastings White Rock / Sussex Studio on Friday, October 29, 7pm.
Tickets £10 via https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/tickets-riskee-and-the-ridicule-hastings-2021
Spokesman Dave Cameron said: “Riskee and the Ridicule have made a name for themselves through several tours all over the UK’s grassroots music venues, clubs and festivals. They quickly became known for their high energy performances and a unique sound that connected with their audience, who in turn are just as lively in the mosh pit as the band are on stage! Recent shows in Brighton and at London’s Powerhaus, a renowned music venue in Camden, have seen the rising stars play to energetic sold out crowds.
“Pioneers of the Grime Punk subculture Riskee & The Ridicule released their critically acclaimed album Body Bag Your Scene in 2019. Described as “a bombshell of challenging themes” (Kerrang!) and “a focused assault that hits you in the heart like a hammer” (Mass Movement) - the Kent quintet released a string of new singles in 2020 and aren’t about to slow down by getting back to where they belong, live on stage.”