Teyr Trio offer Hastings date

Teyr trio

Spokeswoman Olga Mamonova said: “This is an exciting and original new voice on the London music scene.

“Forged among North London’s thriving folk scene, combining ballads, sea shanties, folk tunes and poetry, the Teyr Trio combines the many sounds of Cornwall, Ireland and Wales (Teyr is three in Cornish language).

“The unique blend of voices and instruments draws links between the many sounds of diverse folk traditions, modernised by pushing the possibilities of acoustic music, with close vocal harmonies, fiddle, uilleann pipes, guitar and accordion (James Gavin, Dominic Henderson, Tommie Black-Roff).