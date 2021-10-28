The "original family rave" comes to Hastings

Big Fish Little Fish

Spokeswoman Natasha Morabito said: “This’ll be a chance for parents with babies and young children to rave the afternoon away with legendary DJ Richard Norris (The Grid, Beyond The Wizard’s Sleeve) providing the tunes.

“This is no kids disco, mind: designed to be equally fun for club music lovers and their offspring, the music is a mix of old skool rave, drum’n’bass, acid house, techno and a few curveballs that will keep the energy up and people dancing from start to finish.

“There’s a bar for the grown-ups, themed craft for the kids and a host of bubbles, balloons, confetti and foam on the dance floor, plus the famous parachute dance finale. It’s aimed primarily at parents/carers including the occasional grandparent, with kids aged from babyhood to eight years, but older siblings are welcome, too. Each event has a fancy dress theme. This one, obviously, is monsters, ghouls and witches.

“Since 2013, Big Fish Little Fish have hosted hundreds of family raves all over the world and partied at such iconic spaces as Glastonbury Festival, The V&A Museum, fabric nightclub and the National Gallery. It’s renowned as a social occasion as much as a family activity: a great chance for those who are missing the dance floor due to the demands of babies and toddlers to rekindle their love not just of music but the people and culture around it. People remark how much the atmosphere captures the magic of proper clubbing, and a small child is often not unlike that one mate you need to keep an eye on of an evening…

“Big Fish Little Fish have won the audience choice award for Best Family Event at the Fantastic For Families awards a stunning five times and have been named in Time Out London’s ‘18 things to do before you turn 18’ and 101 Best Things to do with Children in London.”

Founder and CEO Hannah Saunders said: “It will be spooktacular to be raving by the seaside in Hastings in the beautifully refurbished White Rock Theatre.”