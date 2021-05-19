The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne confirms reopening date

No Business Like Show Business

It will then return later in the summer.

Spokeswoman Laura May Sivers said: “It is a celebration of all things theatrical and a whistle-stop tour of musical genres through the years.

“There is comedy, exciting dance routines, foot-tapping standards from the worlds of musical theatre and popular music and, of course, a moving ballad or two.

“Our cast of local professional singers and dancers – led by our marvellous comedy host Grant Martins – will treat you to a night of pure unadulterated escapism that will lift your spirits and get you singing and dancing along.”

The show will feature classics including It Takes Two, Me and My Shadow, The Rose, Lambeth Walk, From Russia With Love and I Write The Songs.

“It is sure to be a fabulously entertaining evening out.

“The show is fully socially distanced for the audience,” Laura added

“Numbers on stage have been re-set to ensure social distancing is in place and lateral flow testing is being carried out prior to every rehearsal and will also be in place for all staff, volunteers and performers before each live show.

“Following the three-night run of this one-act version of There’s No Business Like Showbusiness, the production will be revamped and lengthened before returning to the stage in July every Wednesday evening.

“Come and help us celebrate and commemorate the re-opening of live theatre at The Royal Hippodrome!”

All tickets £10, available from the box office on 01323 802020.