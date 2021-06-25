Toyah lines up Eastbourne date

Toyah

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “If you don’t remember Toyah from the 80s music chart you’ll likely to know her from her varied acting career, as Monkey in cult film Quadrophenia or more recently in the Lies We Tell or Extremis. If you are a YouTube follower you may even be keeping track of her Lockdown video series, still being broadcast weekly.

“For 42 years Toyah has taken to the stage like no other. Her numerous awards and nominations for singing, writing and acting include an honorary doctorate from the University of Central England in Birmingham (2001), a star on the King’s Heath Walk of Fame and a star on Birmingham’s Broad Street Walk of Stars. In 2018 Paul McCartney awarded Toyah a LIPA Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts Companionship for outstanding achievement in music, drama, performance and media.

“Since lockdown began and the live gig plans of many musicians folded, Toyah and her husband King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have been producing their Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series (featuring Sidney Jake), rocking out in their kitchen covering artists from ZZ Top, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin to Motorhead and Jimmi Hendrix. They promote the series via Toyah’s YouTube channel and are now even offering their own merchandise.

“This 2021 concert will see the accomplished live performer Toyah present songs from her most recent album, including lead single Sensational and the epic album opener Dance In The Hurricane. Alongside this will be her instantly recognisable classics and hit singles including I Want To Be Free, It’s A Mystery and Thunder In The Mountains, all performed with her full band.”