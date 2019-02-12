10 fab things to do this week in 1066 country! From Friday February 15

1. Installation. The De La Warr Pavilion brings another cutting edge event to Bexhill on Friday February 15 from 8pm as part of the Outlands Touring Network. Ecstatic Material is a newly commissioned dynamic sound sculpture by musician and producer Beatrice Dillon and visual artist Keith Harrison. Tickets cost £6/£8 from www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111.

2. Tribute. Dead Ringer For Love - The Meat Loaf Songbook will be at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Friday February 15 from 7.30pm. The show is fronted by Craig Halford who has appeared on Stars In Their Eyes and C4’s The Last Leg. Prepare for a full two hours of rock, roll and drama. Tickets £25.

Price On Application SFHDAOFR_05PSiQaFiev

3. Classical music. St John’s church in Hollington holds its first music event of the year on Saturday February 16 from 3pm, performed by organist Matt Geer. Born in Hastings, Matt is Director of Music and Organist at St Agnes, Kennington Park, London. There is no entry fee but a retiring collection will be held for St John’s building fund and Water Aid.

4. Documentary. Kino-Teatr in St Leonards is screening two Panorama documentaries followed by a Q&A session with BBC producers Aisling O’Connor (photo above) and Stephen Mizelas on Sunday February 17 at 4pm. The films are Back To The Falklands - Brothers In Arms, and Aleppo - Life Under Siege.

5. Classical music. Love & Flowers is the classical tea concert at St Barnabas church in Bexhill on Sunday February 17 from 3pm. It features professional opera singers Chiara Vinci (soprano) and John Twitchen (tenor) with Helen Ridout (piano) singing romantic songs, arias and duets from Schumann, Faure, Britten and Gounod, followed by afternoon tea and cake. Tickets £10 including tea and cakes from www.classicalteaconcerts.com or 01424 225068 or on the door.

6. Theatre. Classic radio comedy Hancock’s Half Hour comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Sunday February 17 from 6pm. Written by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, who went on to create Steptoe and Son, Hancock’s Half Hour defined radio comedy. Now, 65 years after its first broadcast, Apollo Theatre Company, which recently produced UK tours of The Goon Show and Round The Horne, bring the show to the stage for the first time. Tickets £21.50.

Chiara Vinci SUS-181112-110943001

7. Music. Holy Holy is billed as the nearest to a Bowie gig you can get, and is at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday February 17. Doors 7pm - tickets cost from £32.50. Holy Holy comprises David Bowie’s drummer and Spider Man From Mars Woody Woodmansey and producer Tony Visconti, who worked on many of Bowie’s albums and played bass on the Man Who Sold The World. Accompanied by a band which includes Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory, a Bowie fan and friend who also performed alongside Bowie on the original Band Aid single in 1984. The group perform Bowie’s material from the early years of 1969 – 1973, to which both Woody and Tony contributed at the time. Support from John Bramwell (I am Kloot).

8. Ballet. The Royal Opera House’s production of Don Quixote performed by the Royal Ballet will be screened to cinemas including Kino-Teatr in St Leonards and Kino Rye on Tuesday February 19 at 7.15pm.

9. Performance. Price On Application is an amazing immersive theatrical experience at 6 The Green, St Leonards, which starts on Thursday February 21, at 6pm and 8pm, and then runs until Saturday March 2. This is a unique opportunity to view a former twilight home, new to market for the first time in 60 years, with massive scope for improvement...but perhaps this house doesn’t want a new owner. Tickets £10, includes a free drink. Latecomers cannot be admitted. This is a promenade performance which takes place over three floors of the house. Audience members will need to be comfortable climbing stairs. Not suitable for those of a nervous disposition. Written by Lisa Harmer-Pope. Directed by Leigh Shine. A Man in the Moon Theatre Production. Tickets from Eventbrite.com

10. Music. Marcus Malone and Innes Sibun will play live for Mrs Yarringtons Music Club, at Whatlington Village Hall, Battle, on Tuesday February 19 from 8pm. The UK-based, Detroit soulful blues-rock star Malone is teaming up with explosive British blues rock guitarist Innes Sibun for a rare acoustic set. The new duo came about with a chance meeting at a show which uncovered a surprising amount of musical common ground. Together the two stellar musicians promise a powerful mix of rock, blues, soul and funk, all underpinned by Malone’s soulful song driven quality and triggered by Sibun’s high levels of intensity and his inherent melodic feel. Tickets £10 and more info www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.

Hancock Half Hour

read more: Perfect half term fun for little ones in Bexhill

Innes and Marcus