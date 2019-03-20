A story of sheer determination in Maiden screening at Towner in Eastbourne

Older children might be inspired by Maiden (12A) which is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

Tracy’s dream was opposed on all sides; her male competitors thought an all-women crew would never make it, the yachting press took bets on her failure, and potential sponsors rejected her. But Tracy refused to give up: she remortgaged her home and bought a secondhand boat, putting everything on the line to ensure the team made it to the start line. Screening at Towner on Saturday March 23 at 2pm and Thursday March 28 at 4.30pm.

