Family fun for all ages at Look-Think-Make session

The weather forecast for this weekend is less early summer and more like normal March with showers and blustery winds - so why not stay indoors with a drop-in family friendly creative activity session at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill?

The regular Look-Think-Make event is for all ages and will be run with support from DLWP staff and volunteers on Sunday March 3.

Look-Think-Make starts at 2pm and runs until 4pm: and it is suitable for all ages: children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is £1 per person, big or small, although free to DLWP members. Photo by James Clarke.

read more: Get that brolly looking beautiful for Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival parade