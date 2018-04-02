Funny, poignant and revealing - Finding Camille

Actress and film director Bindu De Stoppani will show her new feature film Finding Camille at Kino Rye this month.

There will be two screenings of the movie which was made for Swiss TV but not planned for general release in the UK. It will be shown on Sunday April 22 and Monday Aril 23 at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with Bindu.

Finding Camille is a comedy drama which looks at the serious issue of Alzheimer’s Disease with heart and humour, and is also a story about love.

Bindu said: “It is great to be able to share a film I have worked on for the last few years with a home crowd. It is great to have the support of local cinema. Finding Camille was developed here, I researched by speaking with local residents, as well as the Alzheimer’s Society Peer Group in Hastings.”

Dutiful daughter Camille takes headstrong father Edoardo, an award-winning war correspondent in the throes of Alzheimer’s, on a trip down memory lane, hoping to bring back the past and discover who the ‘Camille’ in his recurring memory truly is.

As they secretly depart, in Edoardo’s 1980s battered campervan, and make their way towards Bosnia, where his most recent work took place, they pick up a lonesome hitchhiker called Leo, who is travelling with his cello.

They experience the highs and lows of a road trip together and bond over cold soup and campfires, toilet breaks and nighttime wonderings.

Finding Camille is the moving but funny story of a journey of discovery, and the opportunity to live in the moment, embracing adventure and happiness.

Bindu trained as an actress at the acclaimed Drama Centre London and then studied Film Writing & Directing at City University, Raindance and the London Film School.

On graduating she landed a part in Danny Boyle’s The Beach, later working with Danny again in 28 Days Later.

In 2001 Bindu founded a theatre company (Make a Play Productions), writing, producing and later directing stage plays in London. She also wrote and directed two short films: Things I Notice. Things You See, co- produced by Radiotelevisione Svizzera (RSI) starring Michael Fassbender, and Gesundheit!, which was nominated for the Prix Europa Film Festival in Berlin. She then founded Thursday Films LLP and went on to write and direct two more shorts: Three, once again co-produced by RSI, starring Claire Price and The Kiss starring Jake Maskall.

Her experience as an actress and then as a theatre/short films director, led her to write and direct her first feature film called Jump, produced by Hugofilm, Manmade Films and RSI, which went on to win five Awards at the British Independent Film Festival in London in 2012, including Best Director and Best Feature Film.

Finding Camille is her second feature film.

Bindu commented: “I was interested in telling a story that looked at the theme of memory and identity, and what it means to know oneself.”