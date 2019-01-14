Going glam for Polari On Sea with much loved Hastings author VG Lee

Back next month in Hastings is everyone’s favourite LGBT+ literary salon, Polari On Sea.

The popular event is at The Printworks on Claremont on Wednesday February 27 from 7.30pm - doors open at 7pm.

As ever it is hosted by author Paul Burston but this time the focus is on Hastings writer VG Lee and her new short story collection Oh You Pretty Thing.

Tickets cost £8 from Eventbrite (£6 conc on the door only). There is an optional dress code - think 1970s glam.

VG Lee is the critically-acclaimed author of five novels and a previous collection of short stories.

Sarah Waters said of her work: “Lee writes with unfailing warmth and wisdom,” while Andrea Levy praised her “light touch, wonderful laconic style and spot-on humour.” This is her second short story collection and will be published by Tollington Press on February 14.

In 2012, Lee was nominated for a Stonewall Award for writing and in 2014 she won the Ultimate Planet Award for Best Established Author.

Her most recent novel, Mr Oliver’s Object of Desire was runner up for the YLVA Publishing Literary Prize for Fiction 2017.

The evening will include readings plus a live interview and Q&A, and Carolyn Robertson will also be taking part.

Paul Burston is the critically acclaimed author of five novels and editor of two short story collections. His previous work The Black Path, was longlisted for the Guardian’s Not The Booker Prize 2016 and was a bestseller at WH Smith. He is the host of the award-winning LGBT+ literary salon Polari at the Southbank Centre, and founder of the Polari First Book Prize, for which VG Lee is one of the judges.

Paul, whose new novel The Closer I Get will be published in July, said: “I’m delighted to be bringing Polari back to Hastings.

Our last few events at The Printworks have sold out and the response from audiences has been overwhelming. We have a few surprises up our sleeve for February 27 - and with local author VG Lee headlining it’s bound to be a popular night. If you’ve been to Polari on Sea before, you’ll know what an entertaining, warm and inclusive event it is. And if you haven’t, now’s your chance!”

