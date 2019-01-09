Pitch perfect Emily Blunt is in Mary Poppins Returns’ screening in Rye

There’s still time to catch Mary Poppins Returns (U) which is being shown at Kino Rye daily, with screenings this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at 10.45am and 3.10pm.

The story follows the children of the original movie in their later life. Now an adult with three children, bank teller Michael Banks learns that his house will be repossessed unless he can pay back a loan. His only hope is to find a missing certificate that shows proof of valuable shares his father left him. Just as all seems lost, Michael and his sister receive the surprise of a lifetime when the beloved nanny from their childhood arrives to save the day.

