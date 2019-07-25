Sir Trevor McDonald to host talk and Q&A in Bexhill

Acclaimed journalist Sir Trevor McDonald will be hosting a talk at the De La Warr Pavilion later this year.

In this special evening, which accompanies Sir Trevor’s autobiography An Improbable Life, he will talk about his personal experience of world events and interviews with globally famous – or notorious – figures.

He has witnessed war and death and risked his own life to meet and talk with despots and liberators.

The 79-year-old’s talk will hear about his first trip to South Africa, and obtaining the first British television interview with Nelson Mandela; his reflections on the Windrush generation; and experiencing Barack Obama’s momentous inauguration as President of the USA.

The event – An Improbable Life in conversation with Matthew Stalden – including a Q&A and booksigning, will take place on Wednesday, October 23.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10am on Friday, July 26.

Visit https://www.dlwp.com/event/sir-trevor-mcdonald-an-improbable-life/ for more information.