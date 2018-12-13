Ten fabulous festive things to do in Eastbourne - from Friday December 14

1. Theatre. Secret Santa - the Frost Files is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne from Friday December 14 with performances up to January 1. Actor Jeffrey Holland - best known from Hi-De-Hi and You Rang M’Lord - will be taking on the role of the Big Man himself in this festive treat for all the family. Holly Kringle is a young investigative journalist at a New York magazine who must get the next festive scoop. Holly receives a letter from a secret organisation; The Ministry of Mistletoe – requesting her assistance on a top secret mission - Santa has been kidnapped! APL Theatre present this new production filled with adventure, fun and festive spirit, a fast-paced spectacular featuring a mix of well-known Christmas arrangements and original songs. Tickets from £13.50.

2. Film. Enjoy the great Robert Redford in what might be his swansong, The Old Man And The Gun at the Curzon cinema at 2.05pm daily. This is the true story of an ageing bank robber. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting a string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt, who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft, and a woman who loves him in spite of his chosen profession. The movie also stars Sissy Spacek, Casey Aflek and Danny Glover.

3. Music. Start the weekend right with the Frank Greene Band at Printers Playhouse in Eastbourne on Friday December 14 from 9pm. Awesome soul and funk from this wonderful eight piece outfit. Downstairs at Printers. Free.

4. Festive. Visit Hailsham town centre on Saturday December 15 from 9.30-3.30pm for the Kind Heart Christmas Festival. This is a chance to get thoughtful, original gifts, ethical goods and delicious compassionate food as well as free de-stress sessions. It is also an opportunity to find out about the wonderful organisations and charities in and around Hailsham who offer invaluable support in a wide range of settings. The indoor market is in Hailsham Civic Centre and the outdoor event in Vicarage Fields Market. More details on kindheartfestival.com.

5. Music. Concentus Sings Christmas at St Saviour’s Church in Eastbourne on Saturday December 15 from 4pm. From the Polar Express to Elijah’s He Watching Over Israel, there are items on the programme to suit all tastes, including congregational Christmas carols. Tickets £10, under-16’s £5 available on the door, or 07789 343514/07920 430162, Semantics, 33 Grove Road, Eastbourne Tourist Information Office or www.ticketsource.co.uk.

6. Music. The Salvation Army Christmas Concert is at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday December 16 from 3pm. This fundraising event will put you right in the mood for Christmas. Come and sing carols and enjoy the band, songsters and the young people of Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army. Tickets £11.

7. Fair. A Christmas Fair will be held at St Peter’s Church hall, Hampden Park, on Saturday December 15 between 10-2pm. Dedicated fundraiser Jill Kent will be showing and selling a range of Christmas crafts and presents. As well as the stalls there will be a raffle for Christmas presents, tombola, face painting and mince pies and cakes. Santa will also be putting in an appearance. Proceeds will be donated to charity Meningitis Now, who supported Jill and her family after she lost her daughter Emma to meningitis in August 2016. “This charity is close to our hearts,” Jill said. “We just want to carry on raising money for research and raise awareness, which may help other families in the future. It’s important to feel that as a family we are doing something useful in Emma’s memory.” Jill has already raised more than £500 towards Meningitis Now’s lifesaving and life-changing work through a series of craft fairs.

8. Music. Local favourite, vocal quartet Vox Sumus, will be performing a selection of a capella Medieval and Renaissance Christmas music on December 16 at 12.30pm. Festive pieces from England, France, Italy and Spain. Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, Eastbourne. £7 entry.

9. Music. The Renaissance Singers, with a large augmented choir, present their annual Gala Christmas Concert at St Saviour’s Church, South Street, on Tuesday December 18 from 7.30pm. The Singers, under the baton of Shirley Barrell, are joined by the Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band. Admission £10 (children free) includes mulled wine and mince pies.

10. Music. Eastbourne Choral Society will sing Christmas carols at All Souls Church in Eastbourne on Wednesday December 19 from 1pm.

