Bring your pooch for a welly walk this Sunday

Local dog owners can bring their four-legged friends to a Welly Walk in Alexandra Park to raise funds for Hearing Dogs For The Deaf.

The event is on Sunday February 17. Owners should meet at The Bandstand in Alexandra Park for 10am and the three mile walk will start at 11am. Make sure to wear your brightest and most eye-catching wellies as there will be a prize at the end for the best pair. You will be able to meet some amazing Hearing Dogs, purchase merchandise, and tuck into a cake from the tasty selection on sale. It costs £6 in advance, or £8 on the day. Children free. Book online at www.hearingdogs.org.uk.

